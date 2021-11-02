

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, Zebra Technologies Corp. (ZBRA) provided its adjusted earnings and adjusted net sales growth guidance for the fourth quarter.



For the fourth quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $4.20 to $4.50 per share on adjusted net sales growth of 8 to 12 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.17 per share on net sales growth of 17.4 percent to $1.41 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



