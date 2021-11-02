

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, luxury fashion house Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) said it expects revenues to increase approximately 14 to 16 percent in constant currency for the third quarter.



The company also raised its revenue growth guidance for the full year 2022 to approximately 34 to 36 percent in constant currency from the prior forecast of 25 to 30 percent in constant currency. The guidance excludes restructuring-related and other charges



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the net sales of $1.61 billion for the quarter and net sales growth of 31.1 percent to $5.77 billion for the year.



The Company also said it expects to resume its share repurchase program starting in the second half of fiscal 2022.



