

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) revealed earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $359.1 million, or $2.09 per share. This compares with $191.3 million, or $1.12 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 83.8% to $4.32 billion from $2.35 billion last year.



Expeditors International of Washington Inc. earnings at a glance:



