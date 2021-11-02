

PHOENIX (dpa-AFX) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) announced Tuesday the appointment of Maree Robertson as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer or CFO, effective March 1, 2022. Maree will report to Kathleen Quirk, who has served as CFO since 2003, and was appointed to an expanded role of President in February 2021.



In this role, Maree will assume responsibility for FCX's accounting, finance and tax functions, including financial reporting, operational accounting, internal controls, financial planning and analysis, treasury and risk management.



Robertson, age 46, served as CFO, Energy and Minerals of Rio Tinto Group, a multinational metals and mining company, since 2019. Prior to joining Rio Tinto, Robertson had a 17-year career at BHP Group, a multinational natural resources company, serving in a broad range of international finance functions, including Vice President, Finance, Petroleum USA.



Robertson joined BHP in 2002 after four years in the PricewaterhouseCoopers natural resource audit practice.



