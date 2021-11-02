

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Endo International plc (ENDP) said that one of the first public nuisance cases filed against manufacturers of prescription opioid medications has ended with a California state court tentatively ruling that the defendants, including Endo's wholly-owned subsidiaries Endo Health Solutions Inc. and Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., are not liable.



Endo noted that the tentative ruling directs Endo and the other defendants to prepare and file a proposed statement of decision and a proposed judgment consistent with the tentative ruling within 30 days.



The case, pending in Orange County Superior Court, was filed in 2014 on behalf of the People of the State of California by Orange and Santa Clara Counties. Los Angeles County and the City of Oakland later joined as plaintiffs.



The opioid crisis is said to be the reason behind many deaths in the U.S due to overdose since the year 1999. Major drug distributors have been blamed for lax controls, which allowed the flow of large amounts of addictive painkillers to reach illegal channels thus leading to many deaths by drug overdose.



