

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Luxury electric car maker Tesla Inc. (TSLA) has issued a voluntary recall of about 12,000 vehicles sold in the U.S. to fix an issue that could cause a false forward-collision warning or unexpected activation of the automatic emergency braking system.



Although, it is officially a 'recall,' there was no physical recall of the vehicles as the issue was fixed with an over-the-air software update.



The problem began after Tesla released 2021.36.5.2 software update on Saturday, October 23, to vehicles in the limited early access Full-Self Driving (Beta). The issue affected 11,704 Model S, X, 3 and Y vehicles.



According to NHTSA, Tesla 'uninstalled FSD 10.3 after receiving reports of inadvertent activation of the automatic emergency braking system' and then 'updated the software and released FSD version 10.3.1 to those vehicles affected.'



There were no reports of crashes or injuries, Tesla said. The automaker decided to issue a recall on October 26th.



