

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The back and forth between Elon Musk and the director of the United Nations' World Food Program, David Beasley, has been the headline for the past week, since he criticized the ultra-rich for accumulating hoards of money, while millions of people are on the verge of death by hunger.



Earlier this week, Musk replied to one of Beasley's tweets asking the $300 billion-worth entrepreneur to help the needy by saying, 'If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it. But it must be open source accounting, so the public sees precisely how the money is spent.'



In a recent development, Beasley said that he would be more than willing to provide the exact accounts of expenditure if Musk donates the $6 billion that he requires to solve the problem.



Beasley told CNN 'For him to even enter into this conversation is a game-changer because simply put, we can answer his questions, we can put forth a plan that's clear. Any and everything he asks, we would be glad to answer. I look forward to having this discussion with him because lives are at stake.'



The whole fiasco started last Tuesday when Beasley said during an interview, 'The governments are tapped out. This is when the billionaires need to step up now on a one-time basis-$6 billion to help 42 million people that are literally going to die if we don't reach them. It's not complicated.'



While primarily the criticism was aimed towards the Musks and Bezos of the world, Beasley understood well to not disrespect his potential donors. He added, 'I'm not picking on them. I'm saying, 'Great, you made money. Please, please help share right now in a one-time crisis.'



The WFP president detailed out, 'I've got 43 nations with 42 million people in IPC level four.' IPC refers to the Integrated food security Phase Classification, a hunger indicator that has five levels. Level four is an emergency, which is only worsened by level five, which indicates famine. Due to a series of global warming-related natural catastrophes, and the coronavirus pandemic, a lot of people around the globe have been left homeless, starving and just a one-time donation by the richest will be able to solve the crisis.'



Musk has been on a roll recently and in a matter of days, he has accumulated enough money to not just extend his gap with Jeff Bezos but also become the first to reach the $300 billion mark. Currently, the Tesla Inc (TSLA) CEO is worth $335 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TESLA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de