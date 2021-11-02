CAMBRIDGE (MASSACHUSETTS) (dpa-AFX) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) revealed a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.
The company's earnings totaled $852 million, or $3.28 per share. This compares with $667 million, or $2.53 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $926 million or $3.56 per share for the period.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.6% to $1.98 billion from $1.54 billion last year.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q3): $926 Mln. vs. $697 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.56 vs. $2.64 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.08 -Revenue (Q3): $1.98 Bln vs. $1.54 Bln last year.
