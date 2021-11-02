

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) revealed earnings for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $178.92 million, or $1.08 per share. This compares with $158.62 million, or $0.95 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Akamai Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $238.94 million or $1.45 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.5% to $860.33 million from $792.85 million last year.



Akamai Technologies Inc earnings at a glance:



