

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) announced earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $30.38 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $27.48 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Paycom Software, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $53.59 million or $0.92 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 30.4% to $256.19 million from $196.53 million last year.



Paycom Software, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $53.59 Mln. vs. $40.56 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.92 vs. $0.70 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.90 -Revenue (Q3): $256.19 Mln vs. $196.53 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $274.5 - $276.5 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $1.045 - $1.047 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

