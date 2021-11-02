

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PerkinElmer (PKI) reported a profit for third quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $127.74 million, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $176.70 million, or $1.57 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 72.9% to $1.66 billion from $0.96 billion last year.



PerkinElmer earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $2.31 vs. $2.09 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.73 -Revenue (Q3): $1.66 Bln vs. $0.96 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PERKINELMER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de