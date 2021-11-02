

SANTA MONICA (dpa-AFX) - Activision Blizzard (ATVI) reported earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit came in at $639 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $604 million, or $0.78 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Activision Blizzard reported adjusted earnings of $699 million or $0.89 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.2% to $2.07 billion from $1.95 billion last year.



Activision Blizzard earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $699 Mln. vs. $683 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.89 vs. $0.88 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.07 Bln vs. $1.95 Bln last year.



