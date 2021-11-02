

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Unum Group (UNM) revealed a profit for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $328.6 million, or $1.60 per share. This compares with $231.1 million, or $1.13 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Unum Group reported adjusted earnings of $210.5 million or $1.03 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.0% to $2.97 billion from $3.00 billion last year.



Unum Group earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $210.5 Mln. vs. $245.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.03 vs. $1.21 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.15 -Revenue (Q3): $2.97 Bln vs. $3.00 Bln last year.



