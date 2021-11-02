

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) announced a profit for third quarter that fell from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $691 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $1.25 billion, or $1.00 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.1% to $19.6 billion from $19.2 billion last year.



T-Mobile US, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $691 Mln. vs. $1.25 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.55 vs. $1.00 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.52 -Revenue (Q3): $19.6 Bln vs. $19.2 Bln last year.



