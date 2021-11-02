

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - FMC Corp. (FMC) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $157.9 million, or $1.22 per share. This compares with $111.4 million, or $0.85 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, FMC Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $184.9 million or $1.43 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.2% to $1.19 billion from $1.08 billion last year.



FMC Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $184.9 Mln. vs. $160.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.43 vs. $1.22 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.32 -Revenue (Q3): $1.19 Bln vs. $1.08 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.80 to $2.20 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.27 to $1.47 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $6.59 to $6.99 Full year revenue guidance: $4.9 to $5.1 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FMC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de