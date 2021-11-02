

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $314 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $418 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Genworth Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $239 million or $0.46 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.8% to $2.07 billion from $2.32 billion last year.



Genworth Financial Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $239 Mln. vs. $125 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.46 vs. $0.25 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.07 Bln vs. $2.32 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GENWORTH FINANCIAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de