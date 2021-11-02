

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Identive Group (INVE) announced a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $2.5 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $0.4 million, or $0.01 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.9% to $29.1 million from $24.9 million last year.



Identive Group earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $2.5 Mln. vs. $0.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.09 vs. $0.01 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $29.1 Mln vs. $24.9 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $103 - $105 Mln



