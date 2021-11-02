

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) revealed earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.26 billion, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $1.12 billion, or $0.78 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Mondelez International, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.01 billion or $0.71 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to $7.18 billion from $6.67 billion last year.



Mondelez International, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.01 Bln. vs. $0.92 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.71 vs. $0.64 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.70 -Revenue (Q3): $7.18 Bln vs. $6.67 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MONDELEZ-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de