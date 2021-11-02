

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - STERIS plc (STE) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $69.81 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $105.86 million, or $1.23 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, STERIS plc reported adjusted earnings of $200.31 million or $1.99 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 57.9% to $1.20 billion from $0.76 billion last year.



STERIS plc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $200.31 Mln. vs. $127.34 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.99 vs. $1.48 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.82 -Revenue (Q2): $1.20 Bln vs. $0.76 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.60 to $7.85



