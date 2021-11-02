

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Radian Group Inc (RDN) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $126.41 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $135.10 million, or $0.70 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.2% to $325.76 million from $375.23 million last year.



Radian Group Inc earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $0.67 vs. $0.59 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.71 -Revenue (Q3): $325.76 Mln vs. $375.23 Mln last year.



