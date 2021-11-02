

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB):



-Earnings: $16.5 million in Q3 vs. -$23.7 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.08 in Q3 vs. -$0.14 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$47.2 million or -$0.23 per share for the period. -Revenue: $34.8 million in Q3 vs. $19.1 million in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de