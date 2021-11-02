

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Wednesday see September figures for building permits, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Permits are expected to sink 2.0 percent on month after rising 6.8 percent on year in August.



Australia also will see October results for the services and composite indexes from Markit Economics; in September, their scores were 45.5 and 46.0, respectively.



China will see October results for the services and composite indexes from Caixin; in September, their scores were 53.4 and 51.4, respectively.



Hong Kong and Singapore will see October results for their private sector PMIs from Markit Economics; in September, their scores were 51.7 and 53.8, respectively.



Finally, the markets in Japan are closed on Wednesday in observance of Culture Day and will re-open on Thursday.



