

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australian professional services company Worley Limited (WYGPF.PK, WYGPY.PK, WOR.AX) said it has committed to a 50% reduction of Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2025, in line with Sustainability-Linked bond. It has committed to set a science-based target to reach net zero Scope 3 emissions by 2050.



The company said it is on schedule to deliver increased savings target of $350 million annualized savings by 30 June 2022.



The company expects further global commitments and elevated ambition as a result of multi-lateral negotiations this month at COP26 for climate change and last month at COP15 for biodiversity.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WORLEY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de