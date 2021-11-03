

LANDSBERG AM LECH (dpa-AFX) - Rational AG (RTLLF.PK) reported a third-quarter sales revenue growth of 23%, reflecting improved order situation.



Due to the current supply difficulties, Rational was unable to fulfil its high level of orders on hand. Despite these restrictions, Q3 sales revenues amounted to EUR 206.9 million, higher than the previous year's sales revenues of EUR 168.2 million.



In the third quarter of 2021, Rational achieved an increase in orders of 70% compared with 2020 and of 40% compared with the pre-crisis year of 2019.



Looking ahead, the company expects sales revenue growth of 15% - 20% and an EBIT margin of around 20% to be realistic.



CEO Dr. Peter Stadelmann, said, 'Should the already tense situation be exacerbated by additional bottlenecks in materials procurement, longer delays or supply chain disruptions, the Executive Board expects a corresponding negative effect on sales revenues and earnings. In this case, sales revenues would grow in the high single digits in percentage terms and the EBIT margin could be slightly below the forecast 20 percent.'



