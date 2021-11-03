

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - German luxury carmaker BMW AG (BMW.L, BAMXF.PK, BAMXY.PK) reported Wednesday that its third-quarter net profit climbed 42.4 percent to 2.58 billion euros from last year's 1.82 billion euros.



Earnings per share grew to 3.89 euros from 2.71 euros a year ago.



Group profit before tax amounted to 3.42 billion euros, up 38.7 percent from 2.46 billion euros. Group profit before financial result or EBIT rose 50 percent from last year to 2.88 billion euros.



Revenues were up 4.5 percent to 27.47 billion euros from last year's 26.28 billion euros. The company noted that lower sales volume was more than offset by the continuation of positive pricing effects for new and pre-owned vehicles as well as a favourable product mix.



Revenues grew 3.5 percent adjusted for currency factors.



The company delivered a total of 593,177 BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brand vehicles, down 12.2 percent from last year's 675,592 units due to the supply situation.



Looking ahead, BMW continues to forecast a Group profit before tax that is significantly higher than in the previous year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

