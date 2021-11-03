

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) reported that its net profit for the first nine months of 2021 rose 12% to 36.87 billion Danish kroner from last year's 32.82 billion kroner, with earning per share improving to 15.98 kroner from 14.00 kroner in the previous year.



Operating profit for the period increased by 5% year-over-year to 45.01 billion kroner, while it was up 12% at constant exchange rates.



Sales for the period increased by 8% in Danish kroner and by 13% at CER to 102.5 billion kroner.



Sales in International Operations increased by 10% in Danish kroner or 13% at CER, and sales in North America Operations increased by 6% in Danish kroner or 13% at CER.



On 29 October, the 2021 outlook was raised with sales growth and operating profit growth now both expected to be 12-15% at CER. Sales and operating profit growth reported in Danish kroner is now expected to be 3 and 4 percentage points lower than at CER, respectively. The ongoing share buyback program is expanded by 2.0 billion kroner to 20 billion kroner.



