

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Danish wind turbines manufacturer Vestas Wind Systems A/S (VWDRY.PK) Wednesday announced the appointment of Hans Martin Smith as Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Marika Fredriksson, with effect from March 1.



Fredriksson, who joined in May 2013, has decided to hand over the financial reigns after almost nine years as CFO of Vestas. She was named CFO of the Year in Denmark in 2015.



Smith is currently CFO of Vestas Northern & Central Europe or NCE. He joined Vestas in 2004. Before becoming CFO of Vestas NCE in 2018, Hans grew through the ranks of Vestas serving various leadership positions in several finance areas.



The company said a successor for Smith as CFO of Vestas NCE will soon be appointed to ensure a successful handover.



