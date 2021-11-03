

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) revealed earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $200 million, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $122 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Capri Holdings Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $235 million or $1.53 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.1% to $1.30 billion from $1.11 billion last year.



Capri Holdings Ltd earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $235 Mln. vs. $137 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.53 vs. $0.90 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.95 -Revenue (Q2): $1.30 Bln vs. $1.11 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.65 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.46 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $5.30 Full year revenue guidance: $5.4 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CAPRI HOLDINGS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de