

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Marriott International Inc. (MAR) released a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $220 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $100 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Marriott International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $327 million or $0.99 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 75.6% to $3.95 billion from $2.25 billion last year.



Marriott International Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $327 Mln. vs. $44 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.99 vs. $0.13 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.98 -Revenue (Q3): $3.95 Bln vs. $2.25 Bln last year.



