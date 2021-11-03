

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Macerich Co. (MAC):



-Earnings: $106.70 million in Q3 vs. -$22.19 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.50 in Q3 vs. -$0.15 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Macerich Co. reported adjusted earnings of $101.38 million or $0.45 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.11 per share -Revenue: $212.14 million in Q3 vs. $185.84 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.92 - $2.00



