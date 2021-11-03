

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH):



-Earnings: -$845.89 million in Q3 vs. -$677.37 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$2.29 in Q3 vs. -$2.50 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of -$801.40 million or -$2.17 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$2.09 per share -Revenue: $153.08 million in Q3 vs. $6.52 million in the same period last year.



