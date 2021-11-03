

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - U.S. ADP private payrolls data for October is scheduled for release at 8:15 am ET Wednesday.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it held steady against the euro, it fell against the rest of major counterparts.



The greenback was worth 113.76 against the yen, 1.1588 against the euro, 1.3652 against the pound and 0.9114 against the franc at 8:10 am ET.



