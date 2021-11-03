

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW) reported an increase in third-quarter profit to $119.5 million from $74.1 million in the prior year. On a per-share basis, earnings were $3.91, up from $2.78 last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $145.4 million or $4.88 per share.



On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $4.32 per share.



Revenue for the third quarter surged to $1.016 billion from $809.89 million last year. Wall Street analysts were looking for revenue of $999.46 million.



The higher average rate per block hour supported revenue growth. The global airfreight company said it flew 90,363 block hours in the third quarter compared to 90,528 last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

