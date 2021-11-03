

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The number of people hospitalized due to coronavirus infection in the United States has fallen below 50,000 Tuesday, marking the lowest figure in three months.



48,930 people are currently treated in U.S. hospitals, according to latest data compiled by New York Times. This is 16 percent less than the number of hospitalizations recorded a fortnight ago.



Other Covid metrics also are on the downturn. The weekly average of Covid cases fell by 8 percent, while the seven-day average of deaths due to the pandemic fell by 18 percent.



With 72754 new cases reporting on Tuesday, the total number of Covid infections in the country rose to 46,135,516, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



An additional 1461 Covid deaths on the same day took the total number of people who died due to the pandemic to 748,621.



Minnesota reported the most number of cases - 7031 - while Ohio - 236 - reported most Covid-related deaths.



37,009,990 people have so far recovered from the disease in the country.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 192,726,406 people in the United States, or 58.1 percent of the population, have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. This includes 85.4 percent of people above 65.



221,961,370 people, or 66.9 percent of the population, have received at least one dose.



422,070,099 vaccine doses have been administered so far nationally.



423,942,794 people have so far received booster doses, which accounts for 10.3 percent of the population.



Meanwhile, the U.S. Defense Department set a deadline of November 22 for its civilian workforce to get fully vaccinated against Covid.



The November 22 mandate applies to all non-exempt federal employees regardless of whether they telework or work in a DOD office. Exemptions for medical or religious reasons should be filed by November 8, says a memorandum from Gilbert R. Cisneros Jr., Under Secretary of Defense for personnel and readiness.



