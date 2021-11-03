

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) said Wednesday that total U.S. sales for the month of October 2021 decreased 4.0% to 175,918 vehicles from 183,298 vehicles in the same month last year. Ford's October retail sales were also down 3.8%.



Truck sales for the month declined 7% year-over-year to 94,449 units and car sales plunged 74.3% to 3,142 units, while SUV sales grew 12.8% to 78,327 units from last year.



Ford said it took in 77,000 retail orders for new vehicles in October, up 25,000 compared to September's new vehicle orders.



