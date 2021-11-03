

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Novavax Inc. (NVAX) said that it has filed for provisional approval of its COVID-19 vaccine to the New Zealand Medicines and Medical Devices Safety Authority (Medsafe).



The company said it has now completed the submission to Medsafe of all modules required for the regulatory evaluation of NVX-CoV2373, a recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine with Matrix-M adjuvant.



The submission includes clinical data from PREVENT-19, a pivotal Phase 3 trial of 30,000 participants in the U.S. and Mexico that demonstrated 100% protection against moderate and severe disease and 90.4% efficacy overall.



Clinical data from a pivotal Phase 3 trial of 15,000 participants in the U.K. were also previously submitted to Medsafe, in which NVX-CoV2373 demonstrated efficacy of 96.4% against the original virus strain, 86.3% against the Alpha (B.1.1.7) variant and 89.7% efficacy overall. In both trials, NVX-CoV2373 demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile.



Novavax recently announced regulatory filings for its vaccine in the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada, and the completion of all data and modules in the European Union.



The company also expects to complete an additional supplemental filing for its vaccine for Emergency Use Listing with the World Health Organization shortly. Novavax expects to submit the complete package to the U.S. FDA by the end of the year.



