

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In a major political upset, Republican Glenn Youngkin won the gubernatorial election in Virginia.



Democrat candidate Terry McAuliffe conceded defeat on Wednesday morning.



With almost all the votes counted, Youngkin was 2.1 points ahead of the former Virginia governor.



The embarrassing result for Democrats is seen as a political setback for President Joe Biden, who won a convincing 10 points lead in the state in the presidential election last year.



Virginia gubernatorial was seen as a referendum on Biden's presidency nearly one-year of the presidential election.



A Republican Party financier, Youngkin resigned as CEO of the private-equity firm The Carlyle Group last year to make his first run for political office.



During the campaign, the 54-year-old businessman-turned politician had promised to ban the teaching of critical race theory in public schools. He also vowed to push back against certain Covid-19 mandates and restrictions, and advocate for a low tax and small government agenda within the state of Virginia during his term in office.



In New Jersey, Democratic governor Phil Murphy was locked in a tight race with Republican Jack Ciattarelli with 88 percent of votes reported.



The election is too close to call as narrow lead is criss-crossing as counting progresses.



Democratic Party's Eric Adams won New York City's mayoral election, while Democrat Ed Gainey was elected as the first black mayor of Pittsburgh.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

