

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - Electronic Arts Inc (EA) revealed a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit came in at $294 million, or $1.02 per share. This compares with $185 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 59.1% to $1.83 billion from $1.15 billion last year.



Electronic Arts Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $294 Mln. vs. $185 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.02 vs. $0.63 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.83 Bln vs. $1.15 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.02 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.750 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $2.03 Full year revenue guidance: $6.925 Bln



