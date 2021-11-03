

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) released a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit totaled $234.01 million, or $2.80 per share. This compares with $188.82 million, or $2.19 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, FleetCor Technologies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $294.36 million or $3.52 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 29.1% to $755.48 million from $585.28 million last year.



FleetCor Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $294.36 Mln. vs. $241.93 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.52 vs. $2.80 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.48 -Revenue (Q3): $755.48 Mln vs. $585.28 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $13.00 - $13.10 Full year revenue guidance: $2.785 - $2.805 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de