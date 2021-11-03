

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Albemarle Corporation (ALB):



-Earnings: -$392.78 million in Q3 vs. $98.30 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$3.36 in Q3 vs. $0.92 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Albemarle Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $123.34 million or $1.05 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.77 per share -Revenue: $830.6 million in Q3 vs. $746.9 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.3 - $3.4 Bln Full year revenue guidance: $3.85 - $4.15



