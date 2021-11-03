

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD):



-Earnings: $1.05 billion in Q3 vs. -$0.09 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $4.07 in Q3 vs. -$0.52 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Pioneer Natural Resources Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.06 billion or $4.13 per share for the period. -Revenue: $4.46 billion in Q3 vs. $1.73 billion in the same period last year.



