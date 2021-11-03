

NORTHFIELD TOWNSHIP (dpa-AFX) - The Allstate Corp (ALL) revealed earnings for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $0.51 billion, or $1.71 per share. This compares with $1.13 billion, or $3.58 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, The Allstate Corp reported adjusted earnings of $217 million or $0.73 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.9% to $12.48 billion from $10.68 billion last year.



The Allstate Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $217 Mln. vs. $900 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.73 vs. $2.87 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $12.48 Bln vs. $10.68 Bln last year.



