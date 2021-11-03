

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Century Aluminum Co (CENX):



-Earnings: -$52.4 million in Q3 vs. -$58.2 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.58 in Q3 vs. -$0.65 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Century Aluminum Co reported adjusted earnings of -$5.7 or -$0.06 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.13 per share -Revenue: $581.4 M in Q3 vs. $392.9 million in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CENTURY ALUMINUM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de