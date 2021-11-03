

VENLO (dpa-AFX) - Qiagen NV (QGEN) announced a profit for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $133 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $17 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Qiagen NV reported adjusted earnings of $135 million or $0.58 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.5% to $535 million from $484 million last year.



Qiagen NV earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $135 Mln. vs. $136 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.58 vs. $0.58 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $535 Mln vs. $484 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

QIAGEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de