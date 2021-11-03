

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Infinera Corp. (INFN):



-Earnings: -$53.79 million in Q3 vs. -$35.90 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.26 in Q3 vs. -$0.19 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Infinera Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$2.96 million or -$0.01 per share for the period. -Revenue: $355.81 million in Q3 vs. $340.21 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $370 - $400 Mln



