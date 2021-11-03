

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ansys Inc (ANSS) revealed earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $85.34 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $75.63 million, or $0.87 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Ansys Inc reported adjusted earnings of $140.32 million or $1.59 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.2% to $441.17 million from $366.97 million last year.



Ansys Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $140.32 Mln. vs. $118.27 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.59 vs. $1.36 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.34 -Revenue (Q3): $441.17 Mln vs. $366.97 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.48 - $2.81 Next quarter revenue guidance: $614.9 - $654.9 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $7.05 - $7.38 Full year revenue guidance: $1,885 - $1,925 Mln



