

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Thursday release September figures for imports, exports, trade balance and retail sales, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



In August, imports were down 1.0 percent on month and exports were up 4.0 percent for a trade surplus of A$15.077 billion. Retail sales are expected to rise 1.3 percent on month after sinking 1.7 percent in August.



Japan will see October results for the services and composite indexes from Jibun Bank; in September, their scores were 47.8 and 47.9, respectively.



Thailand will see October figures for its consumer confidence index; in September, the index score was 41.4.



Finally, the markets in Malaysia and Singapore are closed on Thursday for Diwali and will re-open on Friday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

