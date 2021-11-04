

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - HeidelbergCement AG (HDELY.PK) said it has achieved a good result in the first nine months of 2021. The Group remains optimistic for the final quarter and confirmed growth forecast for the full year 2021.



For the nine month period, result from current operations before depreciation and amortisation (RCOBD) grew by 6.0% to 2.90 billion euros. Excluding consolidation and exchange rate effects, the increase was 8.2%. Result from current operations (RCO) rose significantly by 13.9% to 1.95 billion euros. Excluding consolidation and exchange rate effects, RCO was 16.1% above prior year.



Group revenue rose by 6.5% to 14.00 billion euros. Excluding consolidation and exchange rate effects, the increase was 8.5%.



Looking forward, the company confirmed its expectation of a strong increase in the result from current operations before depreciation and amortisation and the result from current operations, in each case before exchange rate and consolidation effects, for fiscal 2021.



