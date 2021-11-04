

LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - Lanxess AG (LNXSF.PK) reported third-quarter net income of EUR 74 million compared to EUR 26 million last year, driven by all segments - especially Specialty Additives and Engineering Materials. LANXESS passed on the significantly increased raw material prices via higher selling prices.



The three acquisitions completed in this fiscal year, especially that of Emerald Kalama Chemical, also contributed to the good results.



Income from continuing operations soared to EUR 68 million from the previous year's EUR 25 million, due to the good development of the operating businesses and the contribution of Emerald Kalama Chemical.



Sales for the quarter rose 33.5% to EUR 1.95 billion from EUR 1.46 billion generated in the same period of last year.



