

MUEHLHEIM (dpa-AFX) - German chemical distribution company Brenntag AG (BNTGF.PK) reported Thursday that its third-quarter profit attributable to Brenntag shareholders grew to 157.4 million euros from last year's 117.8 million euros.



Earnings per Share increased 34 percent to 1.02 euros from 0.76 euro last year.



Profit before tax climbed 41.5 percent from the prior year to 229.3 million euros. Operating EBITDA reached 342.9 million euros, an year-on-year increase of 29.7 percent.



In the third quarter 2021, Brenntag generated sales of 3.74 billion euros, up 29.8 percent from last year's 2.88 billion euros. Adjusted revenues grew 29.5 percent.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2021, Brenntag confirmed its operating EBITDA guidance to be in the range of 1.26 billion euros to 1.32 billion euros.



Further, the company said its Chief Financial Officer Georg Müller has decided not to extend his mandate beyond his current term ending March 2022.



Müller has been with Brenntag holding various management positions over the last almost 20 years, thereof ten years as CFO.



The Supervisory Board is currently conducting a structured and thorough succession process.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BRENNTAG-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de